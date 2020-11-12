Prodigal Son season 2 key art: Things get (unsurprisingly) bloody







As we prepare for Prodigal Son season 2 to arrive on Fox come January 12, we’ve got a great new key art worth checking out! (Take a full look below, via TV Insider.)

So what is the central theme of this? It’s certainly legacy, as we see Malcolm Bright (Tom Payne) front and center with his father leering over him in blood. There isn’t much in the way of details here about what is coming up, though we will say that we love Malcolm’s white suit here very much. (Seems impossible to clean, no?)

What we were wondering was whether or not Fox was going to promote heavily what happened with Ainsley in the season 1 finale in this art … and the answer is, on the surface, no. Yet, that slogan of “killer instincts run in the family” is a little bit of a reference to her, possibly more so even than Malcolm. In keeping the tease over in the slogan, what Fox is doing is making sure that viewers who haven’t seen season 1 remain unspoiled. There’s still an element of mystery here, and that is obviously something that they want to maintain.

We know that we still have a while to wait before checking out Prodigal Son season 2, but at the same time we applaud Fox for showing a little bit of restraint here. This has allowed production to spend the necessary time to prepare and also prioritize safety. We know that there are so many challenges that casts and crew members all over the world are having to deal with, and we give all of them a round of applause for their determination and their effort.

We’re sure that more news on Prodigal Son season 2, including a promo, will be available soon enough.

