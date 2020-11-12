





Tonight on the Chicago Fire season 9 premiere, one thing was clear: Brett was in big danger. Is Kara Killmer really leaving the show? Is there a greater cause for long-term concern?

Here’s what happened — at the end of the episode tonight, we saw Brett and her new partner Mackey found themselves in a serious ambulance accident after they were chased by a man with a gun. In true Chicago Fire cliffhanger fashion, there was no clear update as to how they are doing … but there is some hope.

What we can say at the moment is simply this — based on the information released in the synopsis for episode 2, Brett does have a larger story to tell. It’s one that involves Casey, and that is in addition to the crisis that she is currently facing. That gives us hope that she’ll make it through this. With that being said, though, there could still be consequences. There often is within this world.

We know that Mackey is relying on Brett as a mentor out in the field — provided that she’s conscious, all of those leadership skills are going to be put to the test in a particularly big way. She has to figure out how to help her partner, if needed, and then keep this whole situation properly cared for. Hopefully, the rest of Firehouse 51 will show up and lend a helping hand.

Yes, it’s true that this was a brutal cliffhanger and a challenging way to end the premiere. With that being said, though, it was just so nice to have the show back! It’s great to realize that most of our favorite characters are still around and trying to move forward in their lives. Fingers crossed that feeling lasts.

