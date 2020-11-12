Emily in Paris renewed for season 2 at Netflix; see video announcement







For everyone out there who loved Emily in Paris the first go around, great news — another helping is coming.

In a new post on Twitter (see below), you can see the glorious news announced with a fun little video highlight reel. The Lily Collins series was one that the streaming service was hoping to bank on for some success, and it seems like they found just that. We think if there’s one thing that this show benefited from more than anything, it’s escapism — this will be an opportunity to step away from the outside world and dive into a series that is very-much entertaining and different.

Also, who wouldn’t want to go to Paris once the world is in a little bit of better shape?

Of course, because of the global health crisis, we have to imagine that we’re going to be waiting for a while in order to see Emily in Paris season 2 premiere. Ultimately, that’s fine — because this is a show that relies heavily on a location and things being done in a particular way, it’s best to wait and make sure production can go off without a hitch.

For those who are not aware, Netflix makes their renewal decisions based on a multitude of different factors. One of the biggest ones is of course viewership for the premiere, but more important here is consistency — the streaming service wants to see that there is a large number of people who watched the season the whole way through. In doing that, they can then determine as to whether or not those viewers will be around moving forward. They clearly decided that there’s an interest in more Emily in Paris, and we’re pretty darn thrilled with that.

Emily in Paris will return for Season 2! pic.twitter.com/QDOzpzjliz — Netflix (@netflix) November 11, 2020

