The Amazing Race 32 episode 6 preview: Some drama in Berlin







Tonight on The Amazing Race 32, we had a chance to check out what was, by far, one of the more entertaining legs this season. France is a fantastic setting, and most of the tasks the teams were handed were super-fun in their own right. There was a big surprise, as Michelle & Victoria ended up finishing in last place.

So where does everyone go from here? Are there going to be some struggles? Well, the preview after tonight’s episode indicated that the teams are now heading to Berlin — where there could be some drama really start to surface in a big way. You’ll have a chance in order to see the alliance — one that has been central to most of the season — start to crumble. Meanwhile, Will & James are going to find some more car trouble. This time around, it seems as though their car may be stalling out altogether.

Finally, it seems like Hung is going to have to confront a great fear — this shouldn’t be an insurmountable obstacle by any means, but it’s one that can feel pretty darn scary in the moment! We’re just grateful for another cool new setting for a leg.

We’ve said this a few times over, but it bears repeating that one of the best things about this season are the teams themselves. There’s a lot of likable people, and even the rivalries (Will & James vs. Leo & Alana) are very-much fun in their own right.

