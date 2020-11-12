A Million Little Things season 3 photo: Meet newcomer Jamie!







We’re getting closer and closer to the premiere of A Million Little Things season 3 — for the sake of this article, we’re talking a new face!

So who is Jamie? Think in terms of Maggie’s new roommate at Oxford. She’s going there in order to pursue something new for herself — her friend-group will still be there from afar, but it makes sense for her to establish some new bonds.

Of course, there is no guarantee that Maggie and Jamie will be friends right away. Per TVInsider (who first posted the photo above), Jamie is someone who is brash, opinionated, but also has a good sense of humor. He feels like the sort of guy who could easily rub people the wrong way — as a matter of fact, we wouldn’t be shocked at all if that happens and happens fairly fast. But, there’s a chance that he and Maggie could get past any problems and form a strong relationship.

While Maggie is at Oxford, we do think she’ll keep up with her ex Gary on some level — after all, in some recent previews for what is coming up we see Gary insistent that he doesn’t want to lose a friend. He may be moving forward with Darcy at the moment, but this relationship does have some value. We’ll just have to see where things go.

Ultimately, just remember this — it’s hard to imagine that we’ll be seeing Maggie away from everyone else for all of the season! The big question that we’re just left to wonder is just how long she could be apart from some of the other characters.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news on A Million Little Things and what lies ahead

What do you want to see when it comes to Maggie’s story on A Million Little Things season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to keep coming back to get some more news on the series. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







