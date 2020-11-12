The Good Doctor season 4 spoilers: Freddie Highmore on Shaun as leader







We’re now two episodes into The Good Doctor season 4 and with that, the story is going to move in some new directions.

What’s one of the most exciting ones? Getting to see Shaun take on more of a leadership role. On Monday’s new episode “Newbies,” there are (fittingly) new doctors coming into the hospital. These are people that Shaun may need to help educate, and that could challenge him when it comes to relating to other people and understanding that not everyone works and operates the same as him.

Luckily, we know that Shaun is pretty exceptional at overcoming obstacles. We’ve seen him do this before, and he has a good chance of doing that again over time. Speaking to TV Guide, here is some of what Freddie Highmore had to say:

“That’s certainly going to be the big challenge for him this season — learning to be responsible and take responsibility for other people … We’ve seen him grow and learn as a surgeon, and get better at his job as all the other residents do. But it’s a completely different level of challenge to have to now be responsible for others and to teach other people the things that he himself has learned. I think we are all aware of the fact that Shaun would be very good at you know, he has an amazing level of medical insight, and I think he’ll be a wonderful teacher in those ways. Perhaps where he will struggle is the more you know, personal pastoral care that he will need to give to these young recruits. That will certainly be interesting. It is really exciting to have new people come in to the show with a with a fresh sense of energy, and they’re all wonderful people. And also the characters are really interesting, so I’m excited for everyone to get to meet them.”

Ultimately, we see this being more of a season-long arc than something that we’ll see resolved quickly … and that is probably for the best. You want to develop these new characters, and also experience more of Shaun’s struggles along the way. This makes the end result of them all the more satisfying — this is very much a show about the journey first and foremost.

