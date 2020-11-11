Is Black-ish new tonight on ABC? New season 7 details







Is Black-ish new tonight on ABC? For those looking to score some more information on that subject, we’ve got it within! Let’s just say there are some exciting stories coming up … but you may have to wait a while in order to see them.

Here’s where we start handing down some of that bad news — because of the CMA Awards, there is no new installment tonight. Consider this a brief, one-week break from some of the comedy we’ve had a chance to see this go-around, including that election special a little while ago. The show is currently set to return on Wednesday, November 18, and with an episode that is very-much important to the characters of Pops and Ruby!

If you look below, you can get a little bit more information on that … and then also the upcoming holiday episode as well! Consider that a bit of a bonus…

“Our Wedding Dre” – Pops and Ruby are getting re-married! And Dre’s intimate wedding plans go awry when Pops’ brother, Uncle Norman, shows up unexpectedly for the festivities. Meanwhile, Ruby refuses Bow’s offer to help with preparations until an unanticipated situation gives her an opening to save the big day on “black-ish,” WEDNESDAY, NOV. 18 (9:30-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Remember that there are some early plans for an Old-ish spin-off show … we’ll see if that starts to get referenced more and more on the flagship.

“Compton Around the Christmas Tree” – Dre realizes he’s out of touch with his roots after Junior claims he’s turned into a “valley dad,” so he takes the family to his hometown of Compton. Meanwhile, Bow tries to teach Jack and Diane about the spirit of giving by having them volunteer in Compton for Christmas. (This episode is currently scheduled for December 2.)

