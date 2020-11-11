Chicago Fire season 9 episode 2 spoilers: Casey & Brett’s future







Want to get an early sense of what’s coming on Chicago Fire season 9 episode 2? Sure, there is going to be significant danger. Yet, at the same time this episode could prove to be just as much about these characters and their relationships.

For Brett and Casey, for example, are we going to see them take some steps in their relationship? Clearly, the writers have been building towards something for a while now — what better time to explore this than the present?

Below, CarterMatt has the full Chicago Fire season 9 episode 2 synopsis with some additional information all about what’s coming next:

11/18/2020 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Brett and Mackey find their lives in peril. Casey and Brett tread in unfamiliar territory. Severide chases a memory while Kidd adeptly solves a firehouse problem. Ritter puts himself in harms way during a harrowing call. TV-14

Through this episode, our hope is that we’ll just settle in more to the One Chicago world that we’ve come to know and love over the years — consider this a reminder that sometimes, things don’t have to be altogether complicated. This show doesn’t have to take on as much of the heavy subject matter with Chicago Med and Chicago PD around — though it can’t forget about it, either. It just has to balance out the drama with the humor like they always have.

Let’s just not see anyone else killed off — we just went through that with Otis, and we certainly don’t need to see anyone else exit the firehouse in the near future. Can’t we just celebrate the characters we’ve got for a while, in addition to welcoming a newcomer like Mackey with open arms? That’s at least our hope for now.

