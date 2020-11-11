Grey’s Anatomy season 17 spoilers: How are Teddy, Owen coping?







As we enter Grey’s Anatomy season 17 tomorrow night, it’s clear that Teddy and Owen are among the show’s big question marks. Because the season 16 finale wasn’t the story that was planned, there weren’t as many cliffhangers as what we typically end up seeing. What we know for these characters is this — their relationship future is in jeopardy after Teddy slept with Tom Koracick, right before she and Owen were set to get married.

Of course, in many situations these two would be dealing with the aftermath of this first and foremost; yet, they’re not in a typical situation now. The onset of the pandemic may force at least some of their emotions on the back burner, and these characters are going to have to try and balance that and then also find their way to assess their relationship.

At least Teddy and Owen are more equipped to deal with the health crisis than others, thanks in part to their military history. That is something that Kim Raver commented on further to Entertainment Weekly:

…You’re right that out of anyone, Teddy and Owen are kind of prepared for this because of their army training. You have to put everything on hold during this pandemic and just get everyone kind of to safety, so to speak. So I think that that’s exactly the path that we’re following. They have their huge, gaping wounds that Teddy caused. Then we have this pandemic and how are they facing it? And I think that that’s also what’s interesting about healthcare workers is that they put others first. And so many people, the real healthcare workers, were putting their kids and everything on hold and they were going into a war zone. It’s an amazing storyline to be able to tell with Teddy and Owen and Koracick, how are they going to heal themselves? They’re going to have to put the healthcare job first and saving others first and then simultaneously try to heal, if they can.

Even though the premiere may be a two-hour event, we wouldn’t necessarily expect a conclusion within these episodes. Healing takes time, and Teddy and Owen may not be better even if they think they are. That is assuming that there’s any hope for this relationship at all.

What do you most want to see for Teddy and Owen moving into Grey’s Anatomy season 17?

Be sure to share in the comments! Also, remember to keep coming back for other news on the series. (Photo: ABC.)

