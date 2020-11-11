Station 19 season 4 premiere sneak peek: Ben, Bailey’s ‘reunion’







Are you ready for the Station 19 season 4 premiere to arrive on ABC tomorrow night? The video below hypes up this show, but also Grey’s Anatomy as you get a small crossover right outside of the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.

Not only that, but you also get a small reunion featuring a few characters who aren’t getting a chance to spend a lot of time together. One of the most important things to remember here is that the doctors at the hospital are living separate from many of their friends and family. What’s one of the biggest reasons for that? It’s all about the health crisis. Because these doctors are all being potentially exposed, they don’t want to infect their loved ones. They’re living together, and that means couples like Ben and Bailey and Carina and Maya are forced to be apart.

Yet, they have a few happy, socially-distanced seconds around each other in the sneak peek below, and that leads to the doctors getting a well-deserved round of applause. It’s another reminder that we should all continue to appreciate the health-care professionals who are all doing their part in order to ensure that we are okay. It’s something that they received a lot of attention on when the pandemic first began, but since that time we’ve started to see attention be directed in all sorts of other places. We do understand that, but they are still deserving of love.

Just remember that a lot of the medical stories will be focused on more once we get to the Grey’s Anatomy premiere — after all, this going to be an epic three-hour event like no other once you place all of these different shows together.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Station 19 season 4?

