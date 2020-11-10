Station 19 season 4 spoilers: Jaina Lee Ortiz teases Andy’s story







We are inching ever closer to the Station 19 season 4 premiere arriving on ABC, and we know that it’s going to be dramatic. This is a show that has a lot to balance entering these new episodes, whether it be the onset of a global pandemic or tying together some of the stories from last season. Think in terms of Sullivan’s addiction or Andy discovering that her mother is not actually dead, as her father had led her to believe for so many years.

Speaking in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, series star Jaina Lee Ortiz did her part to set the stage for what’s coming for Andy after learning this shocking news — as you would imagine, it’s not going to be easy to digest knowing that her mom was still out there after all of this time:

“…She checks herself into a psychiatric hospital. It will be extremely intense and shocking, and I feel like her personal life, her family life on top of the pandemic will definitely [be dramatic].”

The obvious thing to say after all of this is rather simple, and that is that Andy is not going to find herself feeling 100% better straight out of the premiere. It is going to be an all-season process most likely, and she is not the only person dealing with heavy personal emotions. Maya may still be trying to unpack coming to terms with the abuse that she suffered throughout much of her life. Because of the professional circumstances awaiting all of these people during the pandemic, we’re not sure if that leaves a whole lot of time or a lot of energy in order to think about so much upheaval in their lives.

Remember that Station 19 is going to premiere on Thursday night, prior to a two-hour premiere of Grey’s Anatomy.

