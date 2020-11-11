Is The Conners new tonight on ABC? Season 3 episode 4 & beyond







Is The Conners new tonight on ABC? Within this piece, we’re going to be bringing you an answer on that question — to go along with it, some more details all about what lies ahead.

We don’t want to waste too much time here, so let’s go ahead and get some of the bad news out of the way. After all, there is no new episode coming on the network tonight. Go ahead and blame the CMA Awards for that. Country-music is keeping the show off the air, which shouldn’t come as a surprise. This is, after all, the sort of thing that we often see happen every single year. The only thing that is different this time around is that we haven’t had as many episodes air — blame the pandemic and the late start for that.

Rest assured, the hiatus here isn’t going to be particularly long — there is a new episode airing next week, and then one the following week on November 25. While you wait for these installments to air, why not go ahead and take a look at the attached synopses?

Season 3 episode 4 (November 18) – “It’s Beverly Rose’s first birthday – but it’s not all cake and candles – when Becky and Emilio disagree on what kind of party they should have. Meanwhile, Jackie is introduced to someone who wants to be more than friends.”

Season 3 episode 5 (November 25) – “Darlene begins to develop a friendship with a manager at Wellman Plastics, which lands her in an awkward situation between the boss and her sister, Becky. Meanwhile, Louise’s brother, Neville, tries to win over Jackie by making a thoughtful gesture, creating uncomfortable tension.”

Clearly, there’s going to be a lot of fun stuff over the course of the next couple of weeks — given that this show is about family, it should be rather successful at getting you in the festive mood.

