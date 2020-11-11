Transplant episode 9 spoilers + a season 1 ratings update







Are you interested in getting some more insight when it comes to Transplant episode 9, and the show’s performance overall?

If you are a fan of what the medical drama has brought to the table so far, that is going to continue. Next week’s new episode is going to feature a lot of different cases and challenges for Bash, Mags, and some other characters — even thought medicine is a focus of this story, we’ll contend that this is really about the characters first and foremost. That is a big part of what makes this show stand out.

Below, check out the full Transplant episode 9 synopsis with some other updates all about what’s coming:

11/17/2020 (10:01PM – 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : Bash provides medical care to a friend reluctant about treatment. Mags treats a young woman with troubling symptoms. June is surprised at the hospital when someone from her past reaches out. Theo treats a young athlete with mysterious symptoms and has to navigate the patient’s complicated family dynamic. TV-14

The latest season 1 ratings update

It’s always hard to predict precisely how a Canadian import like this is going to air in America, but by and large we have to think that NBC is pretty thrilled with it so far! This show is averaging a 0.4 rating in the 18-49 demographic and just over 3.6 million viewers. Given that NBC didn’t pay for the show upfront, they can’t be altogether upset about that. It’s probably one of the reasons why NBC recently acquired Nurses, another Canadian drama.

One of the things that we know is that Transplant has been renewed for a second season north of the border — hopefully, that will lead to some great stuff that is coming on NBC, as well. Time will tell in that department.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Transplant right now

What do you want to see on Transplant episode 9, and the remainder of the story as a whole?

Be sure to let us know in the comments below! Meanwhile, remember to keep coming up in the event you want some other news on the series. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







