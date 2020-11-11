This Is Us season 5: Will Tanya from Randall’s past be revisited?







On tonight’s episode of This Is Us season 5, there were certainly some reveals from Randall’s past that could impact his future. One that stands out is a childhood incident involving one of Kate’s friends named Tanya.

Early on in the episode, it seemed like Tanya was interested in Randall and we were on the road to some sort of innocent romance — then, things came to a sudden halt when it was revealed she just wanted to kiss him because he was Black. Why? It was a chance for her to “see what it was like.” This was heartbreaking, where he was being emotionally manipulated just for the sake of someone else’s blind curiosity.

At the end of the episode, Randall made the confession about his past incident with Tanya, noting that he has never told a soul about it. We have to imagine that the story is going to be present in some shape or form moving forward — it remains to be seen how it will in the past, given that nobody other than Randall knows about it. We’re not sure if someone like Tanya is going to come out of the woodwork in the present, but there are other ways this story can have an impact. It may help him come to terms with his identity, which he is working on doing at the moment.

