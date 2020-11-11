The Bachelorette: Are Clare Crawley, Dale Moss still together?







On tonight’s new episode of The Bachelorette, you are going to have a chance to see Clare Crawley and Dale Moss talk to Chris Harrison in a new interview. This is meant to serve as an update to everything that you saw on the show this season and hopefully, it spells good things for their future.

What we can go ahead and tell you, even without seeing the interview, is simply this: The two are doing great. Really great. In a new post on Instagram (see below), you can see that Dale and Clare are still together and in love — and also have a good sense of humor. There’s a lot of fun between the two that you didn’t always see on TV, and this does speak to some good things coming in their future.

Want to get some more news on The Bachelorette in video form? Then watch some of our latest discussion at the bottom of this article! Once you check that out, be sure to subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube and then take a look at our playlist.

It does speak well of the two of them that they are still so strong months after filming, especially since there are so many obstacles put in front of Bachelor couples. Take, for example, the months of separation and the pressure of fame — Clare took a lot of flack from people on social media, and while you can make the case she wasn’t always fair to the other guys, she did fulfill the purpose of the show. Also, the guys have a chance to move forward with Tayshia now, so it’s hardly as though any of them were deprived of being a part of a season.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Bachelorette right now!

Are you rooting for Clare Crawley and Dale Moss to stay together long-term?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to also keep coming back for some further updates. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

View this post on Instagram In today’s news 😂 . ♥️ @clarecrawley A post shared by Dale Moss (@dalemoss13) on Nov 10, 2020 at 10:23am PST

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







