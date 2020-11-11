Last Man Standing season 9 premiere spoilers: Prepare for a time jump







As you prepare for Last Man Standing season 9 to premiere come early January, why not check out some brand-new details?

Given that this is the final season, we knew that there would be a few more twists and turns … and we know one of the biggest ones already! Per the official logline (posted by TVLine), you are going to see a significant time jump. It’s one that will once again be about the whole family, but also the future of Mike Baxter himself. He’s going to be retiring from Outdoor Man before now, so what does that mean in terms of his future? That’s what we’ll have to wait and see.

Take out the full, aforementioned logline below:

After the events of the eighth season finale, during which Kristin (Amanda Fuller) went into labor with her baby daughter, while Mandy (Molly McCook) was pregnant with her first child, the series will jump ahead into the near future, when Mike and his wife, Vanessa (Nancy Travis), will contemplate their own future, including Mike’s imminent retirement from his lifelong job at Outdoor Man – and who could be his successor.

The latter part of that should be a significant plot thread that lasts through a lot of the season, alongside seeing where the story picks up with Mandy and what a time jump could mean for characters like Boyd, who was MIA at various times in season 8. We’re curious to learn more about how this show will wind down, but we don’t anticipate there being too many surprises. The most important thing is that it remains funny, heartwarming, and about the same messages that have long been front and center. It doesn’t need to change before saying goodbye.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Last Man Standing right now, including details on the premiere

What do you most want to see when it comes to Last Man Standing season 9?

How do you think that the series is going to conclude? Share right away in the comments below! Meanwhile, stick around — we’ll have other news on the series before too long. (Photo: Fox.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







