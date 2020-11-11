Supernatural season 15: Misha Collins discusses Castiel’s farewell







We are a few days away now from this past episode of Supernatural, and it’s fair to say we are still emotional over it. Very emotional. This may very well be one of the most powerful things that the show has ever done.

Castiel is gone. Whether or not he comes back is to be seen, but we have to assume that he is gone. He sacrificed himself to save Dean. There is nothing that Misha Collins says in the video below that makes us think otherwise. Within this, he details the process of filming his last scenes as the character, including how this was always the way he envisioned the character’s exit would go. It was powerful and it meant something to him; it also cemented how much Castiel loved Dean and was willing to do whatever he could for him.

While we know there could be some trickery in Misha’s words about episode 18 being his final one, we’re going to take him at his word right now. After all, it’s probably better to feel this way than to be heartbroken expecting him to show up again.

As powerful as it is hearing Misha talk about departing the show, it’s equally powerful hearing him in the video discuss what happened to him in the hours that followed him taping his final scenes. He discussed getting on an airplane with his co-stars to a convention, only for an engine explosion to leave him wondering whether or not he was going to survive. He recounts the plane circling back to Vancouver, and going from saying goodbye to the character and the crew to having to say goodbye to his family in the event that he didn’t make it. This is the sort of stuff that could get you choked up; know that in advance of watching.

