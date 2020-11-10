Chicago PD season 8: How will Rojas’ exit be written in?







For those of you wondering how Chicago PD season 8 is going to address the departure of Lisseth Chavez as Rojas, you may be waiting for a while.

In a new interview with TVLine, showrunner Rick Eid revealed that the writers are taking somewhat of a patient approach when it comes to figuring out the right way to mention what happened to the character, who was first introduced last season and seemed set up for a long-term arc:

It’s always hard to say goodbye to a character. We tried to address it in the premiere, but it felt forced. In other words, we’re still working on it.

As for why the exit may have felt forced, it’s simply because there are so many other things that are going on at the moment. We’re going to have the Atwater story front and center for the first couple of episodes, as he’s going to find himself targeted by some crooked and dirty cops for not holding to their own notion of the “blue wall.” Meanwhile, we have a new Deputy Superintendent in Samantha Miller (Nicole Ari Parker) who could really be behind the police-reform movement in the city. There is also the pandemic, which will be referenced but not necessarily in the most obvious, direct way all of the time. The focus on that will probably be more over on Chicago Med, and each show is going to represent current events in their own way.

If you did not know, Chavez is still going to be on your television screens before too long — after all, she is set to be a major part of the upcoming Legends of Tomorrow season. Here’s to hoping for some exciting things coming in that department!

