The Amazing Race season 32 episode 5 video: A stick-shift disaster







As we prepare for The Amazing Race 32 episode 5 on CBS this weekend, we know that a big part of the episode is geared around a stick-shift. How can it now be, given that we have two separate sneak peeks about it? We posted an earlier one, featuring the teams discussing how they knew this would be a problem in France. Now, we’ve seen it bite Will & James in a particularly big way.

From the moment they get into their cards outside the airport, it’s pretty clear that these two are going to have trouble. Most of the other teams are figuring out how to handle the manual transmission without a problem; yet, they can’t quite get a handle on it with their specific vehicle. It’d be one thing if this was an issue that was effectively only them, but it’s clear clear that it is leaving a mark on multiple teams behind them.

The irony here is that it is Leo & Alana who choose to help Will & James, though we’re not sure it comes out of pure generosity. They recognize that there is value in clearing the road for them — plus, it makes them come across as not altogether vengeful after Will & James U-Turned them earlier this season. That is something that they can use to their advantage down the road, if the situation opens up for them to do so.

