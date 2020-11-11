This Is Us season 5 episode 4 spoilers: Is Randall forging new bonds?







Are you ready for This Is Us season 5 episode 4 to arrive on NBC next week? We hope so, given that all signs suggest we are gearing up for something big. Through “Honestly,” we’ll have a chance to see how Randall forges a deeper bond with Malik — if that’s the direction that this story is going. Meanwhile, we could also see Kevin work to find success at his new job. We heard a little bit about it on tonight’s episode, including some issues when it comes to being comfortable in his own skin.

For some details, check out the full This Is Us season 5 episode 4 synopsis below:

11/17/2020 (09:00PM – 10:01PM) (Tuesday) : Malik shadows Randall at work. Kevin struggles to connect with his new movie director. Jack and Rebecca struggle to sleep train their babies. TV-14

Of course, beyond all of this we’re left to wonder about some other threads introduced on tonight’s new episode. Take, for example, what are we supposed to make of the Fisherman and his granddaughter that we saw on the show tonight? When will they return to the series coming up? Also, we don’t know a lot as of yet about how Randall is going to learn about his biological mother, and that is a story that is still hanging out there. The writers have already noted that this is not something that they are going to be looking to avoid for some significant stretch of time.

The title for this episode is “Honestly,” which does suggest that someone may be a bit reluctant to pass some information around — but in the end, they could choose to do so anyway.

What do you want to see when it comes to This Is Us season 5 episode 4?

