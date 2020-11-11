This Is Us season 5 episode 3 shocker: Who’s in that photo?







Who is the Fisherman on This Is Us season 5, and how is he connected to Randall’s mom? If you find yourself asking these questions after Tuesday’s episode, we understand.

Let’s backtrack for a moment to the start of this episode, where we saw a story told between an older Vietnamese man and his granddaughter. They caught a fish together, and he told her that he learned how to cook in order to impress someone. At the end of the episode, he indicated that the woman he was trying to impress was the one in the photos around his home — namely, Laurel. We saw her briefly in the premiere, and this may give us a sense as to what happened to her after she almost died … and it’s still not clear if William knows she survived.

There are still mass reasons for confusion here, and they start with whether or not Laurel is this kid’s grandmother. If so, why doesn’t he refer to her in such a way? If Laurel is not the grandmother, then why does the Fisherman have photos of some other woman around his house? All of this is rather hard to figure out, alongside what happened to her. Either she’s dead or, for whatever reason, she is not there.

Also, the dynamic of the granddaughter and grandfather in this scene does not necessarily suggest that they live with each other all the time, as there is still an unfamiliarity to their dynamic. Yet, clearly they’ve been around each other enough to know that they only speak Vietnamese while fishing. Maybe she’s only recently come to live with him, or this is just a stay for a month or two.

Ultimately, we know that we’ve now got more questions than answers coming out of this … but the suggestion is that Randall may figure some of this out eventually.

What do you think is going on after the events of This Is Us season 5 episode 3?

