Outlander season 6: How long could filming potentially last?







The more that we’re hearing about Outlander season 6, the more we’re starting to think that production may be starting up at some point early next year. Of course, the operative word in there is “may.” There’s no real guarantee that it’s going to happen, and everything is based solely on what’s happening with the health crisis. Sam Heughan has already noted that he’s read some scripts, and there is pre-production slated to happen as early as next month.

So where is all of this going in terms of filming wrapping up? What’s a feasible timeline that we can predict to see? We’re starting to have a reasonable sense of some of that. Most of the traineeships that were recently posted online for the series suggested that work would go on the show until late summer 2021 — think in terms of August, give or take. If filming starts in January, that would line up well with the seven-month filming window that we had roughly for season 5. We wouldn’t be surprised if the window is slightly longer this time to accommodate a lot of pandemic-related restrictions, but that remains to be seen.

If the series can adhere to this timeline, it is possible that Outlander season 6 could premiere in the fall of 2021 — think in terms of November or so. We’re sure that Starz would like to keep it so that there isn’t a hiatus of longer than a year and a half, but it all comes down to making sure that everyone is safe and not rushing any of these episodes. That should remain the most important thing always.

