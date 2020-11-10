Shameless season 11 spoilers: Frank’s take on the pandemic







Given that Frank Gallagher has an opinion about just about everything, you can’t be surprised that he will be contributing to the pandemic discourse on Shameless when season 11 premieres. Of course, that doesn’t mean that some of his commentary is altogether helpful.

Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, executive producer John Wells notes that Frank is not the most pro-mask person out there, which tends to line up with his personality and tendency to not trust a whole lot of people out there:

“Frank, by definition, sees himself as a libertarian … So he thinks the whole thing’s a little bit of a plot. You never know with Frank whether he means it or whether he’s just trying to get a rise out of you.”

In the photo below, you can see Frank not wearing a mask on his stoop, even though Liam is wearing one. All of this serves as a further reminder that while Frank’s antics may at times be funny, the guy himself is a pretty terrible human being. He shuns his kids, takes advantage of others, or in this case has no real regard for public safety. How he handles the pandemic throughout season 11 should prove fascinating to watch.

As for the decision to write in the global health crisis, Wells noted that it was important enough that parts of the season were re-done in order to include it:

“We decided it would really be impossible to not deal with the current issues in Shameless … [this is] a ribald satire about public policy. We’d written an awful lot of the episodes. We went back and put them into the world that we’re experiencing now. So that changed a lot in the storytelling.”

We’ll have to wait and see where the series goes as we approach the finish line (it premieres on December 6), but we’ll go ahead and say now that we’re not the biggest fan of approaching the finish line at all. Why do we have to think about it ending?

Where do you think the story is going to go moving into Shameless season 11?

