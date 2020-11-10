Magnum PI season 3 spoilers: First look at Higgins’ new love interest







There’s a good chance that you may have heard the news already about Higgins’ romantic future on Magnum PI season 3. Ironically right after she was considering marrying someone to stay in the country (she found another way instead), she’s getting a love interest!

Just like most love stories go, this is not someone Perdita Weeks’ character was seeking out. The image above is one of the first photos we have of Jay Ali as Dr. Ethan Shah, a man who operates on her after she is shot earlier on in the episode. Higgins is still clearly in recovery in the photo above, but that isn’t stopping her from forming some sort of connection here. Based on the synopsis for the episode it sounds like the good doctor is the one who makes the first move, though the connection here may very well be mutual.

Based on some of the information that we’ve got at present, it sounds like Ethan is not going to be some fly-by-night love interest who appears in the first episode and then goes away — he will be around for at least a chunk of this season. This allows us an opportunity to see a more vulnerable side of Higgins, as she has to explore a part of herself that she hasn’t in quite some time. Meanwhile, Magnum has to get used to having someone else in her life commanding a certain degree of attention — that may prove challenging, especially if it leads to a more focused approach to some of their cases.

It was announced yesterday that Magnum PI season 3 is going to be premiering on Friday, December 4 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern — while we can’t share too much more on Higgins’ future, isn’t it nice to know the series will be coming back soon?

Related News – Be sure to get more insight on the premiere!

What do you want to see happen with Higgins over the course of Magnum PI season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, be sure to keep coming back for some other news when it comes to the series. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







