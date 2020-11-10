The Bachelorette spoilers: Is Tayshia Adams breaking down?







There is a new episode of The Bachelorette coming on ABC tonight, and we know already that this one is going to be emotional. Heck, all of them will be from here on out! There is a new lead in Tayshia Adams, and with that of course comes new challenges.

For Tayshia, one of the biggest ones could just be the stress of this experience. You’re coming onto an unprecedented season where a lot of these guys were invested already in Clare Crawley — you have to hope that they are okay with making a quick transition into building things with you, and it’s going to be easier for some people than others. Meanwhile, Tayshia is not going to be the same sort of lead as Clare, at least in that she doesn’t find her one person right away and it’s tunnel vision from there on out.

Speaking in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Tayshia strongly indicates that there were multiple contenders for her heart this season, which made the decision as to who to choose in the end all the more difficult:

“I didn’t know it was possible to fall in love with multiple people … But when you just really lean into the journey and really be vulnerable, you never know what can happen. And it happened to me.”

It’s also going to have to happen pretty fast. This part of the season isn’t going to be the same period of time that other leads tend to have, where they get the full extent of a journey from start to finish. We just learned that Matt James’ season of The Bachelor is premiering this January, so this entire journey for Tayshia will need to be over in the next month and a half.

