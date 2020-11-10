The Bachelor with Matt James, American Idol 19 premiere dates revealed







If you’re excited to watch Matt James’ season of The Bachelor once we’re done with Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams, here’s some good news. We know already that you won’t be waiting long in the new year to see it!

Today, ABC confirmed that the upcoming season of the reality-TV staple is going to premiere on Monday, January 4, making this the shortest turnaround between a season of The Bachelorette and The Bachelor ever. (The Bachelorette is still airing, largely because it was delayed by the pandemic instead of premiering this past spring.) James is also the first lead of the show in years to not have prior experience within Bachelor Nation, though he’s been an honorary member-of-sorts due to his friendship with Tyler Cameron from Hannah Brown’s season.

As for some other premiere date news, ABC also confirmed today that on Thursday, January 7, there will be a lineup kicking off of mostly game shows. You will have Celebrity Wheel of Fortune at 8:00, followed by The Chase and 9:00 and new series The Hustler at 10:00. Odds are, this is just a brief hiatus until Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19, and A Million Little Things are able to return. This is a hiatus that a lot of the scripted shows routinely have in the new year; it just feels a little bit different this time around because they are all premiering so late this fall.

Finally, American Idol season 19 is currently slated to premiere on Sunday, February 14. All of these dates are of course subject to change, given some of what is going on at present in the real world.

