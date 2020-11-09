The Bachelorette spoilers: Brendan Morais gets Tayshia Adams 1-on-1







Just in case you were wondering who has the first one-on-one date on Tayshia Adams’ portion of The Bachelorette, now we know! ABC has confirmed that Brendan Morais is about to get some time in the spotlight, and it certainly took long enough to get in this spot. He’s been a part of the show through much of Clare Crawley’s journey, but spent most of that time blending into the background. That could be changing a little bit now.

Want to get some more news on The Bachelorette in video form? Then be sure to watch some of the latest insight at the bottom of this article! Once you do that, subscribe to Matt and Jess on YouTube and then also view our show playlist.

Is Brendan ready to get into a serious relationship with Tayshia? Based on what we’re going to see from him in this episode (airing Tuesday), that could be a major question. Just take a look at the synopsis below for more insight:

Brendan is eager to spend time with Tayshia on his one-on-one date, but his excitement is mixed with uncertainty. He harbors a secret about a past relationship that he is nervous about sharing with Tayshia. How will she respond to his honest, sincere revelation?

Of course, we’re very-much excited to see Tayshia be the new star of The Bachelorette following Clare’s exit. With that being said, though, we’re also very-much excited for some of the guys, as well. We feel like we know a lot of the men better at this point in a season than we do this time around, with Dale dominating the majority of air time. Now that he’s gone, things may very well change.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Bachelorette, including more details for what’s next

What do you want to see when it comes to Thursday’s The Bachelorette episode?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Also, remember to stick around for some other news. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







