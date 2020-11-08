The Bachelorette spoilers: Tayshia Adams will have brand-new suitors







For those wondering whether or not new Bachelorette Tayshia Adams would only get to date men from Clare Crawley’s batch of suitors, we have a firm answer.

Following Thursday night’s new episode of the ABC series, the network confirmed via press release that there will be four new guys who are coming on board specifically for Tayshia. Will that be enough to give her a decent crop of suitors? We’re sure that there will be divided opinions on that; Clare Crawley did have some great guys on her season, but some of them could still be hung up on her.

As a matter of fact, we know for sure that one guy is hung up on her based on the new details that were released in that aforementioned press release:

Tayshia Adams, a huge fan favorite from “The Bachelor” and “Bachelor in Paradise,” has arrived to find the love of her life. Just when she is ready to begin her journey, another surprise arrives—more men are added to the 16 remaining bachelors who are excited to get to know her. The competition for Tayshia’s heart heats up, but one man is struggling with his enduring feelings for Clare.

We do think that Tayshia’s part of this season will feel reasonably similar to most of the other ones we’ve seen over the years. She didn’t know she would be dating a certain group of guys as long as Clare did, and that is one of the reasons we had a super-strange scenario this time around.

Come Tuesday, we’ll certainly have a good chance to experience it all!

