This Is Us season 5 episode 3 spoilers: More on Kevin, Madison’s struggle







As you prepare for This Is Us season 5 episode 3 tonight, we know there will be an exploration into Kevin and Madison’s relationship. To date, they’ve handled things as well as you could expect for two acquaintances-at-best who realized that they are expecting twins. They’ve recognized that they want to find a way to make something work, if it is at all possible.

Yet, are they going to be able to make constant, positive progress? That’s what you should be skeptical about, and the latest information we’ve got on the subject suggests that there is some conflict to come. In a sneak peek over at TVLine, you learn that Kevin is starting to become obsessed with a new potential movie role, one that is causing him to work out constantly and then also alter his diet. There’s also the love scenes that he tells Madison about, as well.

At the end of the conversation (which Madison starts off by serving Kevin breakfast), it’s pretty clear that she is frustrated. Why is that? Consider this a part of the mystery of the episode. It seems like a lot of it is just due to her not really spending time around Kevin when he gets into this mode where he becomes so obsessed about his image. It’s hard to deal with at times or understand where he is coming from, and because both of these characters have been trying so hard to make their new relationship work, they haven’t taken a lot of time in order to be vulnerable. This episode is going to be where some of that starts to change … at least potentially.

If Kevin and Madison are going to become something more than just parents, they are going to have to open up. This is the challenge that lies ahead for the two.

