Blue Bloods season 11 premiere photo: Are Danny, Baez missing?







We now know that Blue Bloods season 11 is premiering on Friday, December 4. That’s comforting to know, and it’s also nice to start diving into specifics for what lies ahead!

For the sake of this article, let’s spend a little bit of time with the focus on none other than Danny Reagan. How could we not want that? We’re talking here about one of the show’s most-important characters, and we know that Donnie Wahlberg’s character has a big role to play in the very first episode. They are searching for a killer, which shouldn’t come as a shock to anyone out there. But, what happens when the two go missing?

When you look at the photo above, there’s a good chance that you wouldn’t draw any significant conclusions about what happens to these two characters. However, the photo below may give you a little bit more concern. Is Baez okay? It would make a little bit more sense as to why Danny and Baez are off the grid if she’s not doing well, and Danny is trying to make sure she makes it through a crisis out in the field. Here’s to hoping, of course, that she does, and that the two eventually get an assist from Jamie and the new-found family member Joe Hill — who both could be involved in this case in their own way.

