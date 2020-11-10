Miss USA 2020: Was Kim Layne or Asya Branch the winner?







Tonight in Memphis, Tennessee, the 2020 Miss USA Pageant took place! It was delayed from the spring due to the pandemic, but there were still women who were competing however they could in order to get the title.

Let’s kick things off by sharing the top five: Kelly Hutchinson (Alabama), Kim Layne (Idaho), Alexis Lete (Indiana), Asya Branch (Mississippi), and then also Mariah Jane Davis (Oklahoma). We can’t be too surprised that three of the contestants are from the South, given that this is where the Pageant world is extraordinarily popular. If you were to look online, though, you could make the argument that Miss Idaho has by far the biggest following. This pageant isn’t based on that, though, and that is where the unpredictability enters the equation a little bit more.

Now, let’s go ahead and get to some of the results. The winner was … Asya Branch! Mississippi takes home the prize this year, with Miss Idaho Kim Layne serving as the first runner-up. We were not at all surprised that these were the final two, given that they fared so well in answering questions at the very end of the event. Mississippi should be a great representative of the Pageant moving forward, and above all else we do think that she will show the care needed of the title.

Congratulations to Branch, but then also everyone who competed this time around. Hopefully, this gave you the escapism you’ve been wanting.

