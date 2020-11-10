





Entering tonight’s Dancing with the Stars results, we’ll admit that we had no idea who would be going home. The results are definitely a mystery now!

Going into the episode, conventional wisdom would suggest that Nelly would be eliminated, given that he is probably the weakest overall dancer. Yet, at the same time he also has an enormous fan base. Skai Jackson and Johnny Weir had been in the bottom before, and because of that, you had to assume there was a chance that they could be again. (Remember that entering the results, Nev Schulman did not have a chance to participate in the dance-off.)

Remember that with the change in the rules of the past two seasons, it’s harder for a weaker dancer to go far. We knew that if Nelly landed in the bottom at any point, he’d be a goner.

Here are the results

In the bottom two tonight were Johnny Weir and AJ McLean! Shocked? AJ and Cheryl Burke were eliminated in the end. This was one of the most stunning eliminations the whole season, largely because we felt like AJ had an insurmountable fan base that would not be thwarted. Yet, doesn’t this make this one of the most unpredictable seasons?

What do you think about the latest Dancing with the Stars results?

