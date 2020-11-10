The Blacklist season 8: Megan Boone visits a familiar location







While you wait for The Blacklist season 8 to arrive on NBC, know that filming is continuing — and big stuff is happening behind the scenes.

Want to get some more news when it comes to The Blacklist in video form? Then check out the latest below! Once you do, subscribe to Matt and Jess on YouTube and then also view our show playlist.

In a new post on her Instagram Stories, star Megan Boone made it clear that she recently filmed at a familiar location in Dom’s house — and that they may be the final scenes that she does there. With Brian Dennehy no longer with us, it makes a certain degree of sense that the writers would retire this location before too long. There have been a lot of hugely important scenes that have taken place at this house — heck, a huge chunk of the episode “Rassvet” was set in its entirety around it.

If we are going to see the end of Dom’s house as a location soon, we do hope that there are more secrets revealed soon. We’ve only recently learned about what happened in Belgrade, and because of that we have a feeling that there are a few more secrets the character was holding onto. We do think that a lot of what Dom told Liz in “Rassvet” may be true, but there are some key details that he left out — just remember that he made it seem like Ilya became Reddington, when the reality was that he was about to and it didn’t happen for whatever reason.

Just knowing that Dom’s house is coming back makes us a bit wistful … and it does also make us think that we’re probably within the final chapters of the season. (We hope that season 8 isn’t the final one, but have to be prepared for the possibility.)

Related News – Be sure to get some more news on The Blacklist, including speculation on the future of Ilya

What do you want to see at Dom’s house on The Blacklist season 8?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to come back in the event you want some more news on the series. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







