Jeopardy! airs title card tribute to Alex Trebek after new episode

Leading into the episode tonight, we saw a video message from show executive producer Mike Richards, one where he explained that Alex taped his final episodes in the weeks leading up to his death. He shared his deepest sympathies for those who loved him, and also explained his global impact. It was a powerful introduction to what was, mostly otherwise, a normal episode of the series.

Then, at the conclusion of the episode, there was a title card memorial where the series professed that Alex will always be in their hearts … as he will be ours. His presence, wit, and wry sense of humor made every episode of the show memorable. He was always in command, and always understood why viewers loved this show so much. He also never lost his spirit, even amidst the battle with pancreatic cancer that eventually cost him his life.

As reported yesterday, new episodes of Jeopardy! will continue airing moving through Christmas Day, which will be the final one featuring Alex. There are no announced plans as to the future of the show, but we’re fine to take our time now and remember the legend who made this series what it is.

Our thoughts and condolences continue to go out to Trebek’s family and all who loved him. (Photo: Jeopardy!.)

Today we honor Alex Trebek. For over three decades he brought integrity, humor and intelligence to his duties as host of Jeopardy! He will be in our hearts forever. Thank you, Alex. Love from us all. 💜 pic.twitter.com/w8abYY8SX5 — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) November 10, 2020

