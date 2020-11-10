Yellowstone: Prepare for season 4 with pre-Thanksgiving marathon







We know that the wait for Yellowstone season 4 is going to be a long and arduous one. New episodes are not going to air until potentially this coming summer, so why not take the time in between to re-live old moments? This seems to be something that the folks over at the Paramount Network are endorsing, judging from the fact that they are putting a marathon of old episodes up the weekend before Thanksgiving.

Paramount Network is referring to this marathon as the Yellowstone Every Episode Feast, and you’ll have a chance to spend most of Saturday, November 21 and the following day with the Duttons. Here’s how it is going to work. The 21st is going to feature all of season 1 and part of season 2; meanwhile, the 22nd will complete season 2 and give you all of season 3. Each marathon is going to start at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time and run until 1:00 a.m. overnight. To go along with all of the old episodes, Yellowstone head of craft service, Gabriel “Gator” Guilbeau is going to be present, showing how he is putting together “a Thanksgiving feast for cast and crew on-set.” (That is according to a new press release.)

As for the reason why the network is putting all of these episodes on the air, it’s simple: There are no plans for Yellowstone to end at any point in the near future, and the show remains a significant ratings powerhouse. This is yet another way to get new viewers hook, and to further energize all of the people that they have.

