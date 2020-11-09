Carly Hughes leaving American Housewife, talks ‘toxic’ environment







After being a part of American Housewife for the first four seasons, Carly Hughes has chosen to depart. In doing so, she is also taking the show to task for what she claims is terrible treatment behind the scenes.

According to a report from Deadline, Hughes raised allegations of a bad workplace culture behind the scenes, which led to an extensive HR investigation spearheaded by studio ABC Signature. As a result of this investigation, show creator Sarah Dunn is no longer an active producer working on the series. Meanwhile, line producer Mark J. Greenberg has stepped down and showrunners Rick Wiener and Kenny Schwartz underwent sensitivity training.

In a statement confirming her exit, here is some of what Hughes had to say to the aforementioned website:

“I was no longer able to work in the toxic environment that was created on American Housewife … I made the decision to leave to protect myself from that type of discrimination. As a black woman in entertainment I feel the responsibility to stand up for what I deserve, what we all deserve – to be treated equally. I wish the show well, and I am excited for a new chapter and to be able to pursue the opportunities ahead.”

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the series stated the following:

“Carly was a valued member of the cast, and we had hoped she would return to the show this season. The concerns she raised led to positive changes to the workplace and improvements to the culture, but we respect the decision she made to move on. We wish her nothing but the best.”

American Housewife continues to air new episodes, and the series will likely fill the void left by Hughes over time. We do think it’s better to do this as opposed to just rushing to get someone else on board the show.

