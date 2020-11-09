Prison Break star Wentworth Miller wouldn’t return for season 6







If there is a Prison Break season 6 at some point in the future, it wouldn’t include one of the series’ biggest stars.

In a new post on Instagram, Wentworth Miller confirmed that he is no longer interested in diving into the world of Michael, the character he played for so many years. As for the reason why, it has a great deal to do with his current preferences as an actor and the material he wants to explore:

I’m out. Of PB. Officially. Not [because] of static on social media (although that has centered the issue). I just don’t want to play straight characters. Their stories have been told (and told).

So. No more Michael. If you were a fan of the show, hoping for additional seasons… I understand this is disappointing. I’m sorry.

If you’re hot and bothered [because] you fell in love with a fictional straight man played by a real gay one…

That’s your work.

So what does this mean when it comes to Miller’s potential future on Legends of Tomorrow? Remember that at least one multiverse version of Leonard Snart in Leo is a gay man, and depending on how they write the story following Crisis on Infinite Earths, anything is possible there. Wentworth’s co-star on both Prison Break and Legends in Dominic Purcell has advocated for him returning to the CW series at some point in the future, and we do like to think that the door is always open.

As for the idea of more Prison Break, however, we have to imagine that this door is closing fast. What’s the point of doing it without one of the most important characters? We’d rather just see the franchise conclude than go in a totally different direction. We’re grateful that there was even a season 5 in the first place, given that this was never guaranteed.

What do you think about this decision from Wentworth Miller?

