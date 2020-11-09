This Is Us season 5 episode 3 photo: What’s next with Kevin, Madison?







On the recent This Is Us season 5 premiere, we saw the early days of Kevin and Madison’s relationship. To go along with that, we also saw something that functions as an engagement-of-sorts, as unconditional as it may be. These two characters are expecting twins together, and we do think they each have a real interest in trying to make something work.

Unfortunately, having an interest does not always lead to a guarantee of anything, and at this point if feels abundantly clear that there are some significant challenges ahead for the two of them. For starters, they really don’t know each other that well, and they are also each strong-willed. The photo above from tomorrow’s episode (entitled “Changes”) feels as though it is from some sort of contentious moment between the two characters, and the question that comes from that is fairly simple: What kind of moment are we talking about here? How is it going to impact these two characters moving forward?

One part of this relationship that will be interesting to chart is what happens when things start to get back to normal. Remember that Kevin hasn’t been able to work all that much due to the pandemic, and eventually, he is going to need to get back to doing some of what he does. Will that distance cause any problems? Also, will there be some differences that come out in regards to how the two raise their kids? There is a lot they still have to think about.

We don’t think that this episode is going to resolve much of anything when it comes to the long-term relationship here. Inevitably, there are going to be quite a few things that take time in order to unravel.

What do you most want to see from Kevin and Madison on this upcoming This Is Us episode?

