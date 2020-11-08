This Is Us season 5 episode 3 photo: Kate and Toby’s meeting







As we prepare for This Is Us season 5 episode 3 to arrive on NBC this coming Tuesday, there are a multitude of important, emotional stories.

For some more news on This Is Us in video form? Then be sure to check out the latest at the bottom of this article! Once you do that, subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube and then view our This Is Us playlist. We will have more insight coming that you don’t want to miss.

When it comes to Kate and Toby, their personal goal is fairly clear: To be able to adopt a baby. It’s something they first talked about at the end of last season, and they are working to make this happen still even in light of the current health crisis. The photo shows them meeting with a woman looking to give her baby up for adoption, and this could end up being the start of a much-larger story. (Note that the producers are still incorporating the virus into the story — hence the social distancing going on here.)

While it would be nice for Kate and Toby’s adoption journey to be fairly easy, we’re a little skeptical that they will get what they want in this episode. This woman may determine that they are not the right fit for her baby, or she may still opt to keep the baby herself. That does happen, and we’ve seen such a situation on some other shows.

Ultimately, we’re expecting the drama with Kate and Toby to come from somewhere fairly soon. Kate’s had the most low-key story of any of the Big Three as of late, and we have to think that this is going to be changing. (Fittingly, this upcoming episode carries with it the title of “Changes.”)

Related News – Be sure to check out some other information now on This Is Us right now

What do you think is going to happen with Kate and Toby on This Is Us season 5 episode 3?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other news on the series. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







