Superstore season 6: Will America Ferrera return before series ends?







There’s no denying that Superstore is going to miss America Ferrera dearly following he departure last week. She was integral to the success of the show over the past several years, and the relationship between Amy and Jonah was central to the story.

Yet, it’s now over … but is it really over for good? That’s a totally different question. It still is remained to be seen as to how many seasons Superstore will go, but in a new behind-the-scenes video about her departure, Ferrera made it clear that she is open to an eventual return:

“The last five-plus years with this cast and crew have truly been so amazing. It’s been such an anchor in my life, a place that I felt so supported and so loved by all of you. I feel like I have grown so much as a person, as a producer, as a director, as an actor… and coming here every single day has just been a gift, and I haven’t taken a moment of it for granted. I’m so grateful. Thank you to all of you, and I hope to be back, and to get to see you, before it’s all done.”

It really wouldn’t be a shock if America does come back before the end credits for the series roll. Remember that originally, she was supposed to be done at the end of last season. The final episode was unable to be completed, and with that she agreed to come back for the start of this season. While she does want to move on to do other things, there is a clear expression of loyalty that you can see here. She clearly loves being around her co-stars, and ultimately being a part of this world.

🎬 That's a wrap on @AmericaFerrera. 🎬 Wishing her a heavenly time on her next adventure. pic.twitter.com/wfUxMA9eVe — Superstore (@NBCSuperstore) November 9, 2020

