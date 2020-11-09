Magnum PI season 3 premiere spoilers: Who gets shot?







The Magnum PI season 3 premiere finally has a premiere date in Friday, December 4, and we now know a little bit more about what’s next! This episode carries with it the title of “Double Jeopardy,” and that seems to be very much indicative of what some of these characters are going to be going through. Both Higgins and TC find themselves in some serious danger over the course of the hour, and for those of you who love Hawaii Five-0, rest assured that there is some good stuff for you in here as well.

For some other insight, go ahead and check out the full Magnum PI season 3 premiere synopsis below:

“Double Jeopardy” – Magnum and Higgins’ new clients hire them to find their missing brother last seen on the island, leading to Higgins being shot and TC abducted when a secret case of revenge is revealed during the investigation. Also, Higgins (and Magnum!) are surprised when her surgeon asks her out, on the third season premiere of MAGNUM P.I., Friday, Dec. 4 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. “Hawaii Five-0’s” Kimee Balmilero and Shawn Garnett guest star.

We’d heard previously about there being a potential love interest for Higgins, in addition that this is going to be someone who is around for at least a good chunk of the story to come. We’re curious to learn a little bit more about what this relationship is like, but also how it impacts Magnum. We can’t speak to if it will push forward a romance for the two down the road, but at the very least it could cause him to not want to take her for granted. She’s been available to him so much over the past few years, and this relationship could at least cause some of that to change a little bit.

