





Is Barrett Foa leaving NCIS: Los Angeles, or are we going to be at least without Eric Beale for a certain amount of time in season 12?

In the opening minutes of the episode tonight, it was clear that Beale was MIA — Hetty spoke to Nell to get her to run point on a mission, but Beale was nowhere to be seen in the room. There was also no mention of where he was, and the same goes for when Fatima briefed Sam and Callen as to what the next mission was going to. This does often tend to be Beale’s go-to. (It was a surprise to many that Nell was running point at all, since she clearly hasn’t worked at the office in a while.)

About a quarter of the way through the episode, they explained that Beale had found some success with what he was working on last year while undercover — and that he’s become “eccentric.” He’s still around, but not currently involved in this mission. (It’s surprising that apparently, Nell and Eric haven’t been talking that much.)

In general, we do think one of the things we’re going to see this season is a trading out of various cast members. This is something that we just saw last season, with Hetty, Deeks, Nell, and Eric all missing episodes and storylines at various points in the year. This show does now have a large cast, and that leaves them with the ability to utilize a number of different people depending on the story.

Ultimately, though, know that Foa’s name was still listed within the cast for this upcoming season, and we don’t get an indication that Beale is going to be gone forever. It was also at the start of last season when the character was MIA for a little while, so this could just be following that same trend.

What do you want to see when it comes to Barrett Foa and Beale on NCIS: Los Angeles season 12?

