Fargo season 4 episode 8 spoilers: Prepare for a road trip







Want to get a better sense of what’s coming when you get around to Fargo season 4 episode 8? This is an episode entitled “East/West.” It’s also one that FX is not giving you much of in advance. It’s about a journey — maybe this is the show’s own version of a road-trip comedy, except that this show is not always that comedic. Rabbi and Satchel are at the center of this installment, so who knows what sort of trouble the two are going to get themselves in over the course of this?

It’s not much, but we will go ahead and share the full Fargo season 4 episode 8 synopsis below:

Rabbi and Satchel hit the road. Written by Noah Hawley and Lee Edward Colston II; Directed by Mike Uppendahl.

One of the reasons why FX is being so secretive is pretty clear: They want to keep things hush-hush as we near the end of the season.

Honestly, we are still surprised that there isn’t more buzz than there is when it comes to this season, but there’s a chance that Fargo was simply overshadowed by much of the other stuff that has been going on in the world as of late. Oh, and this is where we throw in here our very-simple message to please watch Fargo. If you’re behind, be sure to catch up! We want there to be more seasons of the series — or, at the very least, however many that creator Noah Hawley wants to bring to the table. The show really goes as far as he wants it to in terms of his ideas.

