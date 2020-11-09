Lucifer season 5 episode 9 return date: Should we expect one soon?







At the moment, we are still in a holding pattern when it comes to a Lucifer season 5 episode 9 return date over at Netflix. Could we betting it soon, though? That’s what we are trying to figure out.

What we know at the moment is that filming for season 5 wrapped up a little while ago, with the cast and crew needing to reconvene following the global health crisis to finish up the end of it. We know that they’ll need a little time to finish the finale in post-production, but the hope that a lot of people have is that the remaining eight episodes of the season will release near the end of the year.

Also, it’s a Netflix tradition for them to release big programs close to the holidays, a time when there are a lot of viewers around and it’s easy to dive in and enjoy a lot of these shows. It’d make sense for them to want Lucifer at some point in late December.

What we can say is this: They announced the season 5 premiere date a good two months before it returned, but that felt a little bit earlier than when Netflix tends to announce some of their air dates. More often than not, they’ll ramp up their campaigns a little bit sooner. We’d be personally surprised if there wasn’t something more said by the end of this month, at least if they are angling for a holiday/early January start. Otherwise, there is a good chance you’ll be waiting for a good while to see what is next.

There are a lot of great things to come in the second half of Lucifer season 5, whether it be a long-awaited musical or some notable guest stars, including the return of Eve.

