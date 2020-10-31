Lucifer season 6: Tom Ellis on the series’ proper end







As many of you likely know at this point, Lucifer season 6 is going to be the final one for the show — and it’s also the proper end, according to star Tom Ellis. As a matter of fact, he’s already made it clear that he has no real plan to revisit the character of Lucifer Morningstar once the journey is over.

Speaking in a new interview on Kings of Con: The Podcast, here is some of what the actor had to say about saying goodbye, and the sense of relief that comes from knowing that you’re at the end of the road:

Six seasons of the show is a real achievement. It’s been a huge emotional journey and I don’t think I want to do anymore. I know I don’t want to do any more. Mainly because I wanna know that we’re ending and because I’ve had such a great time. I think it’s only fitting that we have a proper ending to the show.

We don’t blame Ellis for anything that he is thinking and/or feeling here, given that six seasons is an incredible run and it’s something that he can be very-much pleased about. Remember that the plan was for there to not even be a season 6 at first, but eventually there were negotiations and Ellis ended up signing a new deal. There is something valuable about having a proper end to a show — you don’t want to stretch out a story too far, and it’s also better leaving people wanting more.

(Here is a customary reminder that Fox was content with only giving us three seasons of Lucifer — we’ve been immensely lucky to get another three after the fact.)

Lucifer season 5 could resume with new episodes later this year/early next; meanwhile, season 6 could premiere at some point in 2021, at least if filming goes according to plan.

