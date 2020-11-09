The Voice video: Lauren Frihauf and Payge Turner sing in Battle Rounds!







On Monday night’s new episode of The Voice, the Battle Rounds will be officially upon us. Who wants to hear Lauren Frihauf and Payge Turner sing?

In the video below, you can hear the two perform “If the World Was Ending” — a fantastic song that they both add a lot to. This is a strong, at times soaring performance that puts Gwen Stefani in a tough spot as a coach. They each compliment one another really well, and you are reminded pretty quickly as to why she wanted both of them on her team.

So who would we pick between the two? This is really tough, since both of them are really strong — we think that there’s more vocal consistently for Payge. Yet, at the same time Lauren shows a ton of versatility here. It doesn’t feel too similar at all to what we’ve seen in the Blind Auditions and that really matters a great deal.

If we had to guess right now, we’d say that Payge advances, but that Lauren ends up getting stolen to another team, but it could really go either way. As a viewer of the show, it’s so much better when you don’t know which way things are going to after a battle. We hope that the entire second round is similar to this, given that there are often a lot of battles where things just don’t sync-up properly. It’s about the coach pairing up the right two artists, and then the right song being added to go along with it.

What do you think about Lauren Frihauf and Payge Turner’s performance?

If you were a coach, who would you want to pick to move forward? Would you want one either way? Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Once you do that, remember to keep coming back for some other news on the series. (Photo: NBC.)

