The Undoing episode 4 spoilers: The case builds in ‘See No Evil’







If you find yourselves curious to learn a little bit more about The Undoing episode 4, consider this your starter guide for what lies ahead.

Let’s kick things off here by considering the title: “See No Evil.” That gives you at least a reasonably-good sense of the drama that could be coming … or at the very least the denial. Perception is obviously a critical part of this world; characters want to see whatever they choose to. That is a part of how Grace lives, and that has also been a part of how she has navigated the case.

Yet, we are now at the halfway point of this story and this is more than likely going to be when things start to take a few different surprising turns. As we’ve said in the past, The Undoing has to move quickly to resolve this case. It’s a limited series with no guarantee of more down the line, so most of the loose ends are going to be tied up over the next few weeks.

Below, CarterMatt has the full The Undoing episode 4 synopsis with some more news as to what’s coming up next:

As Haley begins to shape the case’s narrative, Franklin uses his resources to help his family.

Clearly, the folks over at HBO aren’t necessarily interested in giving a lot of details in advance of what is coming … and we certainly do get that. Why tip their hand at this point, especially when there are a lot of mysteries that they can hype up in other ways? Also, these synopses are released well in advance, and they can’t run the risk of giving away too much for people watching the current batch of episodes.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Undoing right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Undoing episode 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, come back to ensure you don’t want to miss some other news pertaining to the show. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







