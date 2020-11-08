NCIS: New Orleans season 7 episode 2 spoilers: Rita surprises Pride







NCIS: New Orleans season 7 episode 2 next week has many objectives, but one of the biggest ones is simple: Picking up where the premiere leaves off. This is a direct continuation to the pandemic-focused premiere tonight, and one that will feature Pride and the team doing what they can to help others — while also recognizing that they still have a case to solve.

Meanwhile, this is an episode that should give fans of Pride and Rita quite a bit to celebrate, as well! We know that not everyone wants to see stories that are about the health crisis forever, mostly since escapism is a rare thing in this world. Rest assured that NCIS: New Orleans will eventually move on to some other things, but there are a few specific things within this world that the show does want to address.

Below, CarterMatt has the full NCIS: New Orleans season 7 episode 2 synopsis with more information all about what lies ahead:

“Something in the Air, Part 2” – As Tammy and Carter continue to investigate the suspicious death aboard a COVID-infected humanitarian ship offshore, Pride and the team discover that the PPE they were sent to distribute may hold the key to finding the killer. Also, Rita returns to New Orleans to surprise Pride, Wade helps a grieving woman who can’t find her brother who died from [the virus], and Patton and his goddaughter get into a heated argument, on NCIS: NEW ORLEANS, Sunday, Nov. 15 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Amidst all of the sadness of the subject matter, it is quite nice to have Chelsea Field around full-time — and we have to think it’s a luxury for producers, as well. It’s hard for a lot of actors to be in close proximity to each other in this era of social distancing, but given that Field and Scott Bakula are together in real life, it does give them a little more freedom. We’re sure that there will be more opportunities to lean on that as the story progresses.

