Is NCIS: Los Angeles delayed because of NFL football? Current start time







Is NCIS: Los Angeles tonight delayed, and is NFL football to blame? Given that this is the first episode of the season, we’d love to see it on-schedule.

Here is what we know for the time being: There is currently a new episode of the show scheduled to air at 8:30 p.m. Eastern time. The twist is that it is following football, and there is a chance the episode could be delayed because of that. This is one of those situations where we will have to wait and see what happens, since we probably won’t know until close to primetime the approximate start time.

So why does the show get so frequently pushed back in the fall? The biggest answer we’ve got on the subject is simply that CBS cares more about the NFL than anything else — it draws the best ratings and through that, it is going to take top priority. Typically, NCIS: Los Angeles is actually going to air at either 9:00 or 9:30, but the reason why that’s not happening yet is because CBS isn’t premiering yet The Equalizer, the new show starring Queen Latifah. It’s going to air in the God Friended Me spot.

We will have some more news on the NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 premiere start time soon (if there is no update, the 8:30 timeslot will be set). For some more details, all you have to do is check out the official synopsis:

“The Bear” – When a Russian bomber goes missing while flying over U.S. soil, Callen and Sam must track it down in the desert and secure its weapons and intel before the Russians on board destroy the plane. Also, Hetty gives Nell a cryptic assignment, on the 12th season premiere of NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, Nov. 8 (8:30-9:30 PM, ET/8:00-9:00 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network.

