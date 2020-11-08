The Good Doctor season 4 episode 2 spoilers: Shaun’s next steps







The Good Doctor season 4 episode 2 is arriving on ABC tomorrow night, and it goes almost without saying that this one is important. “Frontline, Part 2” marks an opportunity to see how Shaun Murphy and the rest of the doctors handle the escalating crisis that is the pandemic.

While the photo above doesn’t give a heck of a lot away in terms of what’s coming, it does serve as yet another reminder that in all times, Shaun does need some advice. Dr. Glassman is one of his best friends and his greatest mentor, and it makes sense that he would come to him — even in a socially-distanced fashion.

So what do the two have to talk about? Their respective relationship challenges could be a part of it — given that Glassman knows both Lea and Shaun, he can give Shaun a multi-faceted response to a lot of what he is dealing with. As a doctor, he can certainly also help Shaun from afar with some of what he’s taking on.

In the event that you have not heard as of yet, “Frontline, Part 2” is effectively going to be the conclusion to the show’s pandemic storyline, as from here we will see the writers take a look at a few different storylines instead. They don’t want to focus on the virus forever, mostly because there is a real cognizance that this will be difficult for everyone to continually absorb. Plus, there is a hope that hope itself can be a focus of what lies ahead — the show can be escapism, while at the same time also inspiration to a lot of people who are out there. Who wouldn’t want to see it at this point?

